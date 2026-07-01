Email for immediate payment of road fines is a scam

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Any fine notice received by a motorist purporting to be from online.natis.gov.za should be treated as a scam. Picture:

Motorists are being cautioned against falling victim to fraudsters who are issuing email demands for immediate payment of traffic fines.

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), said the digital scammers are sending scam emails through fraudulent websites designed to confuse vehicle owners, either to steal their money or personal information.

He elaborated on how it works: “We have discovered scam emails purporting to be ‘official communication from the National Traffic Information System from the department of transport.

“The scam email demands immediate action to pay overdue traffic fines. The URL address is natis.online.services. This is fake and a scam, and its connection is unsecured.”

Zwane said the RTMC, through its online services website, does not send fine notices to motorists.

“Any fine notice received by a motorist purporting to be from online.natis.gov.za should be treated as a scam.”

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