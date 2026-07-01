EXPLAINER | The perks from ‘Cat’ Matlala that ended Matjeng’s career

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The 'blesser' defence Brig Rachel Matjeng used at the Madlanga commission of inquiry to explain away hundreds of thousands of rand in payments and luxury gifts she received from Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala did not save her career. Photo Veli Nhlapo

The “blesser” defence Brig Rachel Matjeng used at the Madlanga commission of inquiry to explain away hundreds of thousands of rand in payments and luxury gifts she received from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has failed to save her career.

On Tuesday, the senior SA Police Service (SAPS) officer was dismissed after an internal disciplinary process found her guilty of serious misconduct, bringing a dramatic end to a career that unravelled in less than five months after she testified before the commission.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Matjeng’s dismissal follows the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process in which she was found guilty of multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with Matlala.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matjeng and the relationship that ultimately sank her career.

Matjeng, who served as a brigadier and headed quality management: criminal record and crime scene management within the SAPS forensic services division in Pretoria, first appeared before the Madlanga commission in early February.

During her testimony, she admitted she had been in a romantic relationship with alleged crime figure and businessman Matlala since 2017.

She insisted the R338,000 she allegedly received, together with the weight-loss medication Ozempic valued at about R4,500 per unit, were gifts from her wealthy boyfriend and had nothing to do with the controversial R360m SAPS Medicare24 healthcare tender.

However, her testimony triggered an immediate parallel investigation by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and a fast-tracked internal disciplinary process.

While Matjeng argued the payments were part of a romantic relationship, investigators and the SAPS disciplinary panel rejected the explanation.

In March, Matjeng was arrested alongside 11 other senior police officers in connection with the Medicare24 tender investigation.

ALSO READ | I bribed my way to R228m tender, Matlala confirms

She appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court with Gen Busi Temba, Brig Ofentse Tlhoaele, Brig Kistey Jonker, Brig Thembinkosi Ngema and several other accused.

The group face charges including fraud, money laundering, tender manipulation and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.

The criminal case remains before the courts and is separate from the disciplinary proceedings that have brought Matjeng’s SAPS career to an end.

Court proceedings revealed allegations that Matlala made secret payments totalling about R300,000 through another of his companies, Luxo Africa Brand Investments.

According to prosecutors, the money was allegedly routed through Osizweni Meat Hyper before reaching Matjeng’s personal account, a transaction they said corroborates the money trail examined by the commission.

The disciplinary panel found Matjeng guilty of accepting unlawful gratification and laundering illicit funds.

It also found she improperly advised Matlala on SAPS tender procedures, contrary to the interests of the police service.

In addition, the panel found she leaked a confidential SAPS roster to Matlala for personal financial gain and had been dishonest about the nature of their financial relationship.

During her appearance at the commission, Matjeng said when she learnt about the tender being awarded to Matlala, she tried to recuse herself but her superior refused and told her it was her responsibility.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said Matjeng’s dismissal sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated within the police service.