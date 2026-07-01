Gun crimes — only 21% of suspects arrested in five months

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Tshepho Mankge, Barcelona Primary school teacher who was gunned down en route to school on Monday, 13 April 2026(supplied by Sadtu)

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Only 21% of the more than 2,800 shooting incidents recorded in Gauteng in the first five months of this year resulted in arrests.

The reason for this low arrest rate, according to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, is the unavailability of witnesses and delays in obtaining forensic evidence.

In a written response to DA MPL Michael Sun’s questions in the legislature, Lesufi said: “Key challenges affecting investigation outcomes include the availability and cooperation of witnesses as well as delays in obtaining forensic reports required to link suspects and firearms to crime scenes.”

Lesufi said at least 609 arrests had been made from 2,802 shooting incidents in the province, while 425 cases had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The low arrest rate has raised alarm due to increasing gun violence, with non-profit organisation Public Interest SA citing fear and lack of trust in law enforcement as reasons.

Of the recorded shootings, 2,197 resulted in cases of murder and attempted murder being opened — 38 people died and 54 were injured.

“We have not heard from police ever since this happened.” — Violet Mankge, sister of slain teacher Tshepo Mankge

Lesufi was asked about shootings that occurred in the province between January 1 and May 11, when 10 shootings occurred in taverns.

According to the number of incidents, Gauteng has an average of 21 shootings a day. Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni accounted for 1,925 incidents between them.

Public Interest SA chairperson Tebogo Khaas said some of the reasons for the low arrest rate are that witnesses are often unavailable or do not cooperate with investigators.

“In some instances I would imagine the shooting incident happens between people known to one another or known to those who were present when the crime happened. This makes them fear that going forward and reporting or assisting in solving that crime may put them in further harm,” he said.

“Generally, people have no trust in the authorities as some matters are not prosecuted, which risks the one who could have fingered them.”

The forensic backlog added to the low arrest rate because of years-long capacity issues, he said.

“Those matters sit in the queue together with others before they can be processed. Those are systemic issues that need to be resolved, which is not surprising if the premier is saying a small percentage of gun-related crimes are resolved.”

Sun said he asked the questions due to the high number of reported shootings and complaints from residents.

He said that despite the establishment of specialised anti-gang, anti-taxi-violence and multiple-murder investigation teams to focus on areas experiencing high levels of shootings, 166 cases were still under investigation as of May.

One of those is the murder of Tshepo Mankge, a teacher from Barcelona Primary School, who was brutally gunned down on his way to the school on April 13.

His sister, Violet Mankge, said: “We have not heard from police ever since it happened. The first time we heard...was on a community WhatsApp group post. We do not even have a case number to follow up with police to check how investigations are going.”

Lesufi said investigations found 23 unlicensed firearms and six licensed firearms had been used in the reported shootings, while the status of 71 remained unknown.

He added that targeted hits accounted for the highest number of shooting incidents at 38, followed by robbery-related shootings at 32.

The figures come amid growing concern over firearm-related violence nationally.

According to the South African Police Service’s 2023/24 annual crime statistics, firearms were used in 44% of all murders, up from 31% in 2020.

Riah Phiyega, CEO of the Safer South Africa Foundation, said the latest gun violence statistics are a reminder that firearms are merely a symptom of much deeper societal challenges confronting SA.

“Behind every shooting is a complex web of gangsterism, substance abuse, poverty, organised crime and the growing vulnerability of young people, who are too often recruited into cycles of violence.

“While we welcome every effort to strengthen law enforcement and remove illegal firearms from our communities, sustainable change demands that we implement high-impact crime prevention initiatives and address the social conditions that allow violence to flourish in the first place,” she said.

Sowetan