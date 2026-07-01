Matlala’s inside cop Rachel Matjeng fired

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Senior South African Police Service (SAPS) official Brig Rachel Matjeng, who Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala admitted to paying R300,000, has been fired.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed Matjeng, who was a criminal record and crime scene management section head for quality management in forensic services, was dismissed on Tuesday.

“The dismissal follows the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process in which Brig Matjeng was found guilty on multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with alleged underworld figure ‘Cat’ Matlala,” she said.

The dismissal follows Matlala’s plea deal last week with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) relating to fraud in the R228m medical tender awarded to his company, Medicare24, by SAPS in 2024.

Matlala admitted to paying Matjeng R300,000 in kickbacks for referring police officers for medical screening to Medicare24. The referrals resulted in purchase orders being issued for services provided by Medicare24.

Medicare24 was able to invoice SAPS and the company was paid about R50m in the tender.

Mathe said in the internal probe that Matjeng was found guilty of accepting gratification,️ money-laundering, improper conduct by advising Matlala against the interests of the police, conduct prejudicial to the administration of SAPS by providing Matlala with a list containing details of SAPS members with the intention of deriving a financial benefit, and dishonesty.

Corruption charges

Matjeng faces fraud and corruption charges in the criminal case relating to the tender before the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Advocate Moyawa Molefe, representing Matjeng, last week requested the state should disclose Matlala’s plea agreement when the matter is finalised.

When testifying before the Madlanga commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies, Matjeng said Matlala gave her money because they had a romantic relationship.

Business Day