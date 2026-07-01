More than 30 workers unpaid as Johannesburg Water project stalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 30 workers hired to install water pipes for Johannesburg Water say they have gone without salaries for more than a month. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 30 workers contracted to install water pipes for Johannesburg Water say they have gone more than a month without pay after the project was halted because of the utility’s financial constraints.

Among them is 42-year-old Vusi Maleka, who said he is the sole breadwinner for a household of seven and has been struggling after receiving only one salary since work began.

The workers were employed on a four-month contract to install water pipelines in Parkwood phases 4, 13, and 15.

However, after two months on site and only one payment, the project was suspended due to a lack of funding.

Johannesburg Water confirmed to Sowetan that subcontractor Fubu Africa had submitted all the invoices and supporting documents required for payment.

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the delay was linked to the city’s financial position.

“The invoices were processed timeously and submitted for payment. However, there are delays in payment. The delays are attributable to broader cash-flow constraints being experienced by the city.

“Johannesburg Water is working closely with the City of Johannesburg to expedite receipt of funding from the city so due invoices, including those relating to these contracts, can be paid,” she said.

ALSO READ | JRA needs R178m to fix 200 vandalised traffic lights

Maleka said workers received their first payment in April, but many were underpaid by between R200 and R400, depending on their positions.

“I was supposed to receive R6,200 but only got R6,020. We were told the balance would be paid with the next month’s salary because there had been a technical glitch. But the next month’s payment never came.

“We approached the company, and they told us they were waiting for payment from Johannesburg Water and that all the invoices had been submitted. That was at the end of May, and now June is over.”

Maleka said he has not held permanent employment since 2020 and survives by taking occasional piece jobs.

“I’m supporting a family of seven, including five children aged between two and 21. There were times when I would go two weeks without any money coming into the house. Rent alone is R2,200, so every cent from this contract mattered.

“The money is needed. Every bit counts for me and my family.”

Shabalala said the project was initially scheduled for completion by June 26, but the suspension means the contract may have to be extended.

“Johannesburg Water is aware of the allegations that workers under the contract have not received their full salaries. The utility has engaged the contractor regarding the payment of salaries and has escalated the matter to the city to expedite payment to the contractor.”

She said the project had not been cancelled.

“The project has not been terminated but has been temporarily suspended by the contractor until the outstanding payments have been settled. The contractor has suspended work in accordance with the contract.”

Shabalala said Johannesburg Water remains dependent on funding from the city.

“At this stage a confirmed payment date cannot be provided. Johannesburg Water is dependent on receiving cash flows from the city. The matter has been escalated, and the city has committed to resolving it,” she said.

Public Service Commission commissioner Anele Gxoyiya has urged contractors and service providers who have not been paid by government departments or entities to report their cases to the commission.

“They must approach the office of the Public Service Commission and bring the invoices. The office will investigate why these people have not been paid.

“Sometimes you find officials acting mischievously because they have their own nefarious motives. Some officials, particularly in supply chain management, expect service providers to pay bribes before invoices are processed.”

Gxoyiya said poor consequence management had allowed the problem to persist.

According to the National Treasury, 95,399 invoices worth R12.4bn remained unpaid beyond the required 30-day period during the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, representing a 17% increase from the previous quarter.

Gxoyiya said: “The unfortunate reality is corruption has become so endemic that many people have begun to normalise it.”

Sowetan