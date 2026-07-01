SA escapes predicted mayhem from anti-illegal migrants marches

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The army rolled in late on Tuesday into various Gauteng hotspots, marking a dramatic end to a day of protest that had relatively been calm, with no major incidents of violence or widespread looting reported.

High police visibility on the ground, helicopters, and technology deployed by law enforcement helped to monitor incidents during the anti-illegal immigrants marches, preventing some from escalating into violence.

SANDF vehicles were spotted in Hillbrow on Tuesday evening, where a vehicle believed to be owned by foreign national was set on fire and residents in a high-rise building in the Joburg CBD pelted marchers with stones and bottles.

However, the marches against undocumented migrants in various parts of the country were characterised by minimal acts of disorder as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets.

In Qonce in the Eastern Cape, people left salons with their hair unfinished after about 200 demonstrators moved through the city centre, forcing the closure of several businesses and prompting repeated police intervention.

In the Free State, Eric Odili, the husband of Mangaung deputy mayor Lulama Titi-Odili, was arrested after police allegedly found about 28 undocumented foreign nationals at a property he allegedly owns in Bloemfontein.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae said police discovered between 28 and 29 people allegedly staying at the property during an operation.

Police spokesperson Col Thabo Covane said the man had hidden the immigrants because of Tuesday’s march, and the community tipped off the police.

While the marches were fairly peaceful, pockets of violence erupted in some areas, resulting in police having to intervene either by firing rubber bullets or arresting people.

In Durban, the police arrested a woman who allegedly turned on them when they responded to reports of a foreigner being assaulted at an informal settlement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the woman was arrested and charged with assaulting police officers and intimidation.

In Hillbrow, police dispersed a group of protesters with what is believed to be tear gas and rubber bullets.

There were also reports that a teenager was shot in the Joburg CBD and a foreign-owned shop looted.

While June 30 is the date many organisations had set aside for the march, Diepsloot community leaders said they were prepared to continue for seven more days. They said June 30 was only the beginning of their campaign against illegal immigration.

Our main goal is that everyone in this country must have the proper documentation — Mpho Letsoalo, Diepsloot marcher

Lefa Nkala and Mpho Letsoalo said June 30 should be viewed as a day of action rather than the end of the campaign. “This march is going to last for seven days, and, after those seven days, we will assess what the government is going to do. It really depends on how government responds. Our main goal is that everyone in this country must have the proper documentation,” Letsoalo said.

Uncertainty about what the day might bring kept many commuters and workers leaving minibus taxi operators and scholar transport drivers with an unusually quiet morning.

Transport operators said fear of possible disruptions had affected their livelihoods before the march even began.

In the Western Cape hundreds of people gathered outside the legislature in Cape Town as a march against illegal immigration gained momentum.

The demonstration initially drew a relatively small group of supporters from March and March and Operation Dudula. However, the crowd grew significantly when members of the Labour and Civic Organisation (Laco) joined in.

The leadership said they were not protesting but had come to collect a response from the Western Cape government regarding an eight-point memorandum submitted more than two weeks ago.

Addressing supporters outside the legislature, Laco leader Sapho Mahilili accused the government of failing to address illegal immigration and claimed public resources were being used to support undocumented migrants.

The group sent a memorandum requesting that undocumented foreigners leave and that the city act against those “selling drugs to the youth”.

There were reports that shops were being looted in Cosmo City and that protestors at a hostel in KwaZulu-Natal were demanding that undocumented foreign nationals be removed from neighbouring buildings.

A number of foreign nationals were arrested in various parts of the country. − Additional reporting by TimesLIVE