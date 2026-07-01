Teacher dismissed after WhatsApps expose sexual relationship with minor

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The Education Labour Relations arbitrator says the Gautemg education department had proven, on the balance of probabilities, that Andile Kunene had a sexual relationship with a matric pupil, which resulted in her becoming pregnant.

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An arbitrator at the Education Labour Relations Council has dismissed a teacher after finding that he had a sexual relationship with a Grade 12 pupil, which led to her becoming pregnant.

The Gauteng department of education charged Andile Kunene, a departmental head at Lotus Gardens Secondary School in Pretoria, with the sexual assault of the pupil, identified as KMM, who was 17 and a Grade 12 pupil at the school in November 2024.

In the award issued on June 24, arbitrator Mmamahlola Rabyanyana declared KMM and her mother GM hostile witnesses, as they had initially provided detailed evidence against Kunene but later attempted to sabotage the department’s case.

GM had originally reported the matter to the department, the school and the police, and had shared screenshots of incriminating WhatsApp conversations between Kunene and her daughter on a community group. GM later attempted to withdraw the complaint in a statement dated February 28 2026.

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