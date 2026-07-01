The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

SA escapes predicted mayhem during anti-illegal-migrants marches

Marchers protested against undocumented immigrants in Hillbrow and Yeoville in Johannesburg on June 30 2026. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The army rolled in late on Tuesday into Gauteng hotspots, marking a dramatic end to a day of protests that was relatively calm, with no major incidents of violence or widespread looting reported.

High police visibility on the ground, helicopters and technology deployed by law enforcement helped to monitor incidents during the anti-illegal-immigration marches, preventing some from escalating into violence.

SA National Defence Force vehicles were spotted in Hillbrow on Tuesday night, where a vehicle believed to be owned by a foreign national was set on fire and residents in a high-rise building in the Joburg CBD pelted marchers with stones and bottles.

However, the marches against undocumented migrants in parts of the country were characterised by minimal acts of disorder as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets.

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MK party MP Vusi Shongwe claims Feroz Khan offered him R10m bribe

MK party MP Crossby Vusi Shongwe testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on June 30 2026. Picture: (Gallo Images)

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe has alleged suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan offered him a R10m bribe.

According to Shongwe, the money was meant to halt a parliamentary investigation into Khan and secure information intended to tarnish the image of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Shongwe, who serves on the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating corruption within the criminal justice system, sparked by allegations raised by Mkhwanazi, said this on Tuesday while testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing similar issues.

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Steenhuisen the biggest loser as Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

John Steenhuisen moves to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night granted new DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’ wish to reshuffle the party’s representatives in the cabinet of the government of national unity.

Ramaphosa sent the letters on Tuesday to DA ministers and deputy ministers ahead of a co-ordinated reshuffle linked to changes within the party’s cabinet deployment.

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Sowetan