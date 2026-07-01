WATCH | Kwa-Thema residents drive foreigners out, burn seven homes

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Seven shacks belonging to foreigners were torched and they were driven out of Marikana informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni.

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Tensions between foreigners and locals at an informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, resulted in some migrants being driven out of the area and their shacks torched.

According to the spokesperson of the Ekhuruleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (Dems), William Ntladi, firefighters were dispatched to Marikana informal settlement shortly before midday on Wednesday after receiving reports of multiple structures on fire.

“Firefighters arrived to find four shacks in one yard engulfed in fire, while three other shacks in separate yards were also burning.

WATCH | Tensions between foreign nationals and locals at an informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, resulted in some migrants being driven out of the area and their shacks torched.



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/zQGYz6atfF — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 1, 2026

“It is believed that the burnt shacks belonged to foreign nationals and that they were forcefully removed from the settlement,” Ntladi said. “Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. No one has been arrested.”

Ntladi said neighbouring homes were not affected by the fires.

He said the circumstances around the incident were unclear but that police officers remained in the settlement with the hopes of mediating the situation and avoiding further unrest or fear in the community.

Ntladi could not say where the migrants went after being chased away.

The incident happened a day after thousands of protesters marched in several cities against the presence of illegal migrants in the country. They called for them to leave.

Sowetan