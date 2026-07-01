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WATCH LIVE | Judgment delivered in Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea and sentence deal

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Judgment in the R228m Medicare24 fraud case involving tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

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