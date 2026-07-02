EXPLAINER | What the rand-manipulation court ruling means to you

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Consumers should remain confident in the country’s banking system despite the Constitutional Court’s latest ruling in the long-running rand manipulation case, according to a University of Johannesburg economist.

The apex court this week narrowed the Competition Commission’s case against banks accused of colluding to manipulate the US Dollar/South African Rand (USD/ZAR) exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.

The court cleared several local banks while allowing proceedings against a smaller group of international banks to continue before the Competition Tribunal.

University of Johannesburg economist Peter Baur said allegations of currency manipulation had to be investigated because of the potential impact on consumers and confidence in SA’s financial markets.

However, he added that it would be very difficult to prove that the banks intentionally manipulated the rand in their favour.

“Banks generate wealth by trading, including through currency markets. The challenge is proving whether banks actually colluded with one another. That is very difficult to prove, and that is why this case has gone on for so long,” he said.

“I would not go so far as claiming that the banks were deliberately trying to manipulate the exchange rate. There is always a possibility that market participants could try to take advantage of trading opportunities, but the key question is whether there is enough evidence of collusion.”

The court, in the judgment delivered on Tuesday by Justice Owen Rogers, dismissed the case against several local banks, citing a total lack of evidence to prove a single overarching conspiracy.

However, it ruled that the case can finally proceed to a full hearing on its merits against a handful of global investment firms and one local entity.

Allegedly, during the seven-year timeline, currency traders used private Bloomberg and Reuters online chatrooms to co-ordinate trades. Traders fixed bid-ask spreads, falsified market signals, and shared confidential customer information.

Some entities bypassed this litigation long ago: Standard Chartered admitted to prohibited conduct and settled for a R42.7m fine in 2023, while Citibank settled for R69.5m in 2017. Absa and Barclays previously secured leniency in exchange for co-operating with the investigation.

Baur added the chances of getting away with manipulation under such rigorous oversight are unlikely.

“If we simply said there was no evidence and never investigated, that would create another problem. These allegations must be properly examined because it demonstrates transparency, accountability and due process

“It is about our savings, our pensions and our investments. If the rand was not properly protected and regulated, our money could lose its value. Consumers should take comfort in knowing regulators are monitoring the system and that our judicial system follows due process,” he said.

Baur added that the judgment should reinforce confidence rather than create panic.

“We’ve got to believe in our judicial system. Transparency and accountability are what give the South African financial system and the rand their stability.”