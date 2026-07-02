Five things you need to know about finding your way to Ellis Park Stadium for the Boks vs England game

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Rassie Erasmus during the 2026 Nations Championship Springboks Training at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 01 July 2026 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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The Boks are set to go head to head against their arch rivals, England, at Ellis Park, Joburg, on Saturday in a clash that kicks off the Nations Championships.

Here are a few things you need to know if you are going to the stadium:

Kick-off for the main match is scheduled for 5.40pm, with a curtain-raiser between the Springbok Women and the US kicking off at 1pm. You are advised to arrive early.

5.40pm, with a curtain-raiser between the Springbok Women and the US kicking off at 1pm. You are advised to arrive early. Due to significant road closures around the stadium precinct, park & ride services will be available to transport people to and from the stadium.

The service will run from 1pm to 9pm.

The availability of the service is limited and early booking is strongly recommended.

Tickets for the service can be bought online from parkandridesa.com and cost between R250 and R295. Park & ride ticketholders will receive an email before the event containing a detailed map of their departure point, parking and boarding instructions and essential on-the-day operational information.

Sowetan