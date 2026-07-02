Four arrested after City Power guards attacked during Lenasia outage protest

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City Power officials disconnecting electricity at Kharada informal settlement during service delivery operations by the human settlements department in Westbury, Johannesburg. File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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A security guard was seriously injured when suspects deliberately drove a vehicle into him during an attack on him and his colleagues at City Power’s Lenasia Service Delivery Centre.

The attack came after over 20 people stormed the centre following a prolonged electricity outage and started attacking the guards and damaging infrastructure.

Spokesperson for City Power Issac Mangena said four people have been arrested.

According to Mangena, it all started when Murray Ave, Lenasia Ext 10, was hit by an outage.

He said residents went to the centre and were told repair teams could not immediately attend to the problem due to a high volume of winter-related outages.

“Due to the exceptionally high number of low-voltage (LV) faults being experienced across the network during the current winter period, technical teams were unable to immediately attend to the outage. This was communicated to a group of affected customers.”

Later that day, he said, a group people returned to the depot.

“A group of approximately 20 to 25 individuals returned to the SDC and subsequently launched a violent attack on security personnel and City Power property.

“Four security officers were injured during the incident. Two sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment, while two others suffered minor injuries.

“During the attack, one of the suspects deliberately drove a vehicle into a security officer, causing serious injuries. The attackers also caused extensive damage to City Power property, including the destruction of the security guard house and the smashing of windows in the service centre.

Mangena said Joburg metro police (JMPD) responded to the scene and arrested four suspects, who are expected to face charges including attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, public violence and malicious damage to property.

“Violence, intimidation and attacks on our employees, contractors and security personnel are criminal acts that cannot and will not be tolerated. Such incidents place lives at risk, undermine the delivery of essential services and divert critical resources away from restoring electricity supply to customers,” he said.

Following the attack, City Power said it would conduct comprehensive meter audits in the affected area before carrying out further repair work.

Mangena said customers found to have illegal electricity connections would face penalties, including fines of R14,000 for single-phase illegal connections and R28,000 for three-phase illegal connections.

“We urge residents to reject violence and criminality and to use the established customer engagement channels to raise service delivery concerns. Constructive engagement remains the most effective way to resolve electricity-related challenges,” Mangena said.

Sowetan