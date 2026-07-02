FREE TO READ | Franchising can be a powerful engine for business growth

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Speaking of solar, franchises are popping up to serve the growing appetite for sophisticated solar installations

The franchising model represents a powerful growth engine for businesses worldwide.

Growth, we would probably all agree, is a good thing. However, what happens when a franchise outgrows its management architecture, when simply auditing, enforcing standards and reporting performance are no longer enough?

That’s the question posed by Franchise Association of SA board member Larry Hodes in this issue of Franchising, in a fascinating look at the evolving role of the area manager — from operational compliance monitor to leadership coach, strategic adviser and performance partner. These managers represent the interface between the franchisor and the franchisee, and the stronger that relationship the better the performance.

Of course, no business can perform without finance, so we unpack the burgeoning diversity of funding options for small and medium enterprises, from solar energy packages to turnover-based solutions and automated working capital approvals.

Speaking of solar, franchises are popping up to serve the growing appetite for sophisticated solar installations and energy management systems. And on the subject of automation, you can’t swing a cat without hitting a story about artificial intelligence, so put down that feline and check out our story about how the technology is helping in predictive inventory management and hyperlocal marketing.

Technology is also facilitating the explosive growth in education franchises, from coding classes and rock n’ roll lessons to social franchising networks providing employment to women in vulnerable communities.

And, coming back to that growth engine, we look at how pivoting to a franchise model helped rescue a South African retailer from business rescue.

Now that is unequivocally a good thing.

Anthony Sharpe, Editor