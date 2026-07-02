From security guard to author — How son’s birth inspired Mulaman to write children’s book

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By day, Solomon Tlotlo Mosiane, better known as Mulaman, works as a security guard.

However, between shifts, the 33-year-old is studying towards an intermediate-phase teaching degree through Unisa, building his own security company and pursuing his passions as an author, playwright, rapper and entrepreneur.

His debut children’s book, Alora: African-Inspired Short Stories, was born out of years of hardship, unemployment and personal loss, but above all, his desire to leave a meaningful legacy for his young son.

“I started being an author first,” Mulaman said.

“My first manuscript I wrote when I was in grade 10, around 2007. Rap music introduced me to writing. It taught me how to use language, similes and punchlines. Music inspired poetry, and poetry inspired literature.”

After matriculating in 2015, Mulaman dreamed of becoming a businessman. Using money he inherited after the deaths of his parents, he invested in a 12m shipping container, with plans to open a bottle store.

“But I didn’t do enough research around liquor licences. I had issues with zoning and compliance,” he explained.

Only after buying the container and building materials did he discover that he could not legally operate a liquor business from a shipping container.

“I turned that loss into a win by converting the container into a recording studio because I’ve always been a rapper.”

But the music business also failed to generate a sustainable income, and then came the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You can imagine as an artist during Covid-19. We couldn’t perform, there were no gigs, and I didn’t have savings. Those were some of the hardest years of my life.”

Eventually, Mulaman moved into his late grandparents’ vacant house to rebuild his life.

There, he found purpose by reflecting on the future of his son, Alora.

“I asked myself, ‘If I happen to die right now, what is it that I would leave for my child?’”

His answer became Alora: African-Inspired Short Stories, a collection of African-inspired tales carrying lessons about courage, unity, resilience and identity.

“I was trying to communicate with my son through stories. I wanted to leave him something that would teach him the type of person he should become.”

Drawing inspiration from the stories told by African elders, Mulaman says he wanted to preserve those traditions for a new generation.

“Our grandparents raised us with stories that carried morals. I wanted to do the same for my son. To leave him with something he can go forward with.”

One story that inspired him was the tale of the elephant and the ant.

“Everybody expects the elephant to win. But the ant goes inside the elephant’s trunk and wins. That story teaches that no matter how big your circumstances are or how small you are, you can still come out on top.”

He hopes children reading Alora will discover similar lessons.

“These stories teach children that together we are stronger, that some of the most valuable things about yourself cannot be bought, and that your identity is something you should never trade.”

After years of struggling to find employment, Mulaman entered the security industry with the guidance of a since-deceased Mr Tatamolo, whom he credits with changing his life.

“He reignited the fire in people. Anybody who had problems and he could help, he would help.”

Mulaman’s creative ambitions continue to grow.

His book has been translated into Setswana, adapted into a stage play and inspired an educational board game, “Brainstorm: The Creative Spin”, designed to teach children creative writing through African storytelling.

“I don’t think there’s an art form that I won’t go into. From music to poetry, books, plays and acting — I want to explore all of it.”

Mulaman is studying teaching through Unisa with financial assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

My goal is...to create projects that teach children how to write and appreciate African literature. — Mulaman

“My goal is not just to write books but to create projects that teach children how to write and appreciate African literature.”

For Mulaman, every setback has become another chapter in a story of resilience.

“I named my son Alora because I want him to dream. I don’t want that dream to belong only to him. I want every African child who reads this book to dream too.”