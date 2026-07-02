Madibeng municipal manager shot

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North West police have launched an attempted murder investigation after the Madibeng municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla, was wounded in an attack on a road near Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday night.

Kgatla was travelling on Zilkaatsnek Road towards Hartbeespoort at about 6pm on July 1 when he was shot.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said preliminary investigations indicate a charcoal-coloured VW Polo TSI with Gauteng registration plates overtook the municipal manager’s vehicle.

“Two unidentified men inside the Polo allegedly opened fire, discharging many rounds before speeding away,” Myburgh said.

Kgatla was struck twice, suffering one gunshot wound in his leg and another in his arm.

Myburgh said despite his wounds, he managed to keep control of his vehicle and brought it to a stop near a petrol station at Zilkaatsnek.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene before taking him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made.

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