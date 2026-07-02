The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Only 21% of more than 2,800 shootings in Gauteng in five months resulted in arrests

Barcelona Primary School teacher Tshepo Mankge was gunned down en route to school on April 13 2026. Picture: (Supplied)

Only 21% of the more than 2,800 shooting incidents recorded in Gauteng in the first five months of this year resulted in arrests.

The reason for the low arrest rate, according to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, is the unavailability of witnesses and delays in obtaining forensic evidence.

In a written response to DA MPL Michael Sun’s questions in the legislature, Lesufi said: “Key challenges affecting investigation outcomes include the availability and co-operation of witnesses and delays in obtaining forensic reports required to link suspects and firearms to crime scenes.”

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‘Be very careful’: Madlanga slams ‘nebulous’ claims of commission leaks after Khan’s shooting

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga heads the commission on inquiry investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The chair of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has issued a warning to the legal team of suspended crime intelligence deputy head Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, telling them to stop making speculative media statements that taint the commission’s integrity.

This follows an incident on Sunday night in which Khan was shot. After the shooting, Khan’s legal team gave an interview to Newzroom Afrika, making speculative accusations and suggesting Khan was targeted because of an internal leak in the commission.

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From security guard to author: How son’s birth inspired Mulaman to write children’s book

After matriculating in 2015, Mulaman dreamt of becoming a businessman. Using money he inherited after the deaths of his parents, he invested in a 12m shipping container, with plans to open a bottle store. Picture: Supplied

By day Solomon Tlotlo Mosiane, better known as Mulaman, works as a security guard.

Between shifts, the 33-year-old is studying towards an intermediate-phase teaching degree through Unisa, building his own security company and pursuing his passions as an author, playwright, rapper and entrepreneur.

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Sowetan