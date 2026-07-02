Veteran Sowetan photographer Veli Nhlapo bows out, for now

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Veteran Sowetan photographer Veli Nhlapo is finally putting his camera down after a career spanning over 40 years.

The Arena Holdings family threw a small send-off party for the legend at its Parktown offices on Thursday. Colleagues from various Arena titles praised Nhlapo, 65, for his 31 years of service at Sowetan.

Nhlapo earned much respect from his colleagues, politicians, entertainers and the sporting fraternity through his work.

“He is an incredible human being to be around. He has been a mentor and a coach to all of us ... I will forever remember the warm welcome I received from you when I arrived here in 2017,” said Sowetan’s deputy editor, Thabiso Thakali.

Thakali said Nhlapo’s dedication to his craft would forever be missed.

Nhlapo, however, said his heart was not ready to retire and he would still be taking pictures even in retirement. “I did not think that this day would ever come. It is difficult. The editors should not be surprised when they see me walking in here carrying pictures.”

Some of his older colleagues shared jokes about how politicians such as Nelson Mandela, and Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza, were so fond of Nhlapo that they would delay the start of a press conference if he was running late.

“Anywhere we travelled, whether it was a sports or entertainment event, a celebrity would greet him,” said fellow colleague Thulani Mbele.

Sowetan photo editor Darryl Hammond said he was honoured to have worked with Nhlapo for years.

“He has been here for decades and has made a large contribution to journalism in this country. You could probably name a person or event from the early 90s, and Veli [Nhlapo] has probably got a photograph of it. It has been my honour to work with you, sir,” said Hammond.