WATCH | Bafana Bafana owe us nothing, they made us proud, say fans

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Teboho Mokoena swamped by fans as Bafana Bafana arrive at OR Tambo International Airport after they were knocked out at the FIFA World Cup.

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“Bafana Bafana owe us nothing; they have done enough to make the country proud.”

These were the words of an excited man who was one of the hundreds of fans who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning as Bafana Bafana supporters from different parts of SA gathered to welcome the national team back home.

⚽️🏆 Sports minister Gayton McKenzie dances with supporters who gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Bafana Bafana home on Thursday. Video: Philasande Qoma pic.twitter.com/2nAUVrIDfl — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

Regardless of the loss Bafana suffered, South Africans at the airport celebrated as though the team had won the soccer World Cup, with music blaring throughout the building.

am eager to see how they perform at the next World Cup. — Ayanda Betya

Despite some having waited for hours, they sang passionately as they waited for the team to land.

At one point, sports minister Gayton McKenzie joined the singing fans and danced with them.

⚽🏆 Safa president Danny Jordaan says they will meet with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos regarding his future. Broos' contract has ended and he previously said he would retire after the World Cup. Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/5TQDwKP5zM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

He also called out parents from the crowd and insisted that they bring their children under 10 to take pictures with the team.

Ayanda Betya from Sunninghill, who arrived at the airport at 5am, said she woke up early to be there for her son, who could not be there with her to welcome the squad back.

“I was heartbroken about Bafana’s loss, but I still feel that they worked hard. I am eager to see how they perform at the next World Cup,” she said.

⚽🏆 Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi greeting supporters shortly after the team landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/phHCjaVfqZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

Superfan Mama Joy, who had arrived back in SA earlier than the team, shared her experience of supporting Bafana Bafana in the US.

“It was a beautiful experience,” she said. “I was not just Mama Joy there, but I also served as a representative for the whole of SA and its supporters given the fact that not everyone got the opportunity to be there.”

She said it was important for South Africans to remain supportive of the team.

“It [our support] is fuel for the team to continue and look forward in the hopes of finding other ways to make South Africans proud,” said Mama Joy.

Sowetan