The AM check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

Mabuyane not off the hook just yet — SIU

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: (MARK ANDREWS)

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is continuing its investigation of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s alleged fraudulent master’s degree, despite a court ruling in his favour on Thursday.

The unit said the High Court judgment, which declared Mabuyane’s de-registration from the University of Fort Hare unlawful, will not have an effect on its probe of his university admission.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the unit was working towards finalising its report into Mabuyane’s alleged academic and qualification fraud, related to his university enrolment and being awarded a master’s degree in public administration.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

LISTEN | ‘We were held hostage’: City Power warns of violence against crews

Broken windows at City Power's Lenasia Service Delivery Centre after residents allegedly hurled stones during a violent protest over a prolonged electricity outage. Picture: (Supplied)

City Power’s acting CEO has raised concern about the increasingly hostile environments in which the utility’s workers are expected to perform their duties.

Staff, security guards and contracted workers have come under attack, with some taken hostage, beaten and robbed at gunpoint.

In the latest incident, a security officer at the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre had a car drive over him and was seriously injured when he and his friend were attacked by residents after an outage in the area.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Broos made us believe again, but it’s time for him to go in peace

Bafana coach Hugo Broos talks on stage at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after the team’s return from the World Cup. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

For a man who has always spoken his mind, Hugo Broos’ ambiguity about his future with Bafana Bafana is puzzling. A few months ago, the Bafana coach was clear he would vacate the seat after this World Cup, bringing an end to his five-year reign because, to quote him verbatim, he wants to play with his grandkids.

After Bafana’s elimination from the tournament by Canada last weekend, Broos seemed to have backtracked on his promise to retire peacefully, suggesting it was inadvisable to make a hasty decision on the back of a defeat.

But this can’t be a haphazard decision. It is what Broos promised, unprovoked. His contract has come to an end with Bafana’s departure from the World Cup, so we should be talking about who should replace him.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan