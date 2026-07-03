News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission to hear testimony related to Feroz Khan

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is on Friday expected to hear evidence linked to suspended police crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan, who remains in hospital after he was shot.

Evidence leaders are expected to proceed with testimony in his absence. Khan was scheduled to testify on Monday, but was shot on Sunday, prompting a postponement.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Looting, gunshots and protesters keep police, army and private security busy

2

MASHOTO MOKGETHI | Youth are driving the future SA domestic tourism

3

DJ Euphonik fails to have Ntsiki Mazwai’s assets sequestrated

4

STYLE GUIDE | Ace ‘Country Allure’ at Durban July

5

JOVIAL RANTAO | Why Dina Pule is the wrong answer to a country exhausted by scandal

Related Articles