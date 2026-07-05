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Leon’s PR drive ‘included Tshwane and Joburg metros’

Mmusi Maimane and a former Tshwane official say that about 10 years ago the former DA leader approached the party’s mayors of Tshwane and Joburg to promote his PR firm Resolve

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

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Tony Leon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tony Leon.

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A year into the DA taking control of the Tshwane metro in 2016, former party leader Tony Leon set up a meeting with the then mayor, Solly Msimanga, to discuss how his public relations company Resolve Communications could score tenders from the city administration.

This explosive allegation is contained in an affidavit deposed by a former senior manager in the City of Tshwane to the public protector this week. The affidavit accompanies a complaint filed by ActionSA calling for an investigation into allegations by former DA leader John Steenhuisen that Resolve Communications put DA cabinet ministers in the GNU under duress to meet its clients.

According to Mmusi Maimane, Steenhuisen’s predecessor as DA leader, in 2016 Leon — the chair of Resolve Communications — also asked Herman Mashaba, then the DA mayor of Johannesburg, to facilitate a business relationship between that metro and his PR company. Maimane said Mashaba — now the leader of ActionSA — rejected the overture.

Read the full article here.

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