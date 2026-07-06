‘Cat’ Matlala’s Madlanga commission testimony set for delay

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Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala was due to appear at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday. Picture:

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Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala will not appear in person at the Madlanga commission of inquiry as expected on Tuesday.

This comes as the evidence leaders will request his testimony be postponed to a date to be determined.

“Matlala will therefore not appear in person before the commission on Tuesday but his legal representative will instead be physically present,” said the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels.

Among other matters raised by witnesses, Matlala is expected to testify about the R228m police tender awarded to him in June 2024. The tender was terminated after allegations that it was awarded fraudulently.

Senior police officers who adjudicated the tender are facing criminal charges over the tender. Matlala has offered a plea deal to assist the state in the trial by negotiating a lesser sentence for him in exchange for information.

This case is due to resume in the Pretoria magistrate’s court next week. As part of the plea deal, his lawyers had proposed an effective eight-year sentence. The magistrate has instead proposed that Matlala be sentenced to 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

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