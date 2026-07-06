Entrepreneurs get business support

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Chantel-Tomlinson Smith is growing her catering and decor business, Tommy's Delights and Decor. Stock image: 123RF

Entrepreneurs in Vrygrond, Western Cape, are receiving support to build sustainable businesses and create opportunities in their community through an incubation programme.

One of them is Chantel Tomlinson-Smith, 38, who is growing her catering and décor business with this support.

Her business, Tommy’s Delights and Decor, is one of 38 enterprises supported through the Genesis Incubator Hub in Vrygrond. The programme is funded by the National Development Agency (NDA) while the Sozo Foundation Trust runs the hub.

In March, the NDA approved R849,255 for the programme to help entrepreneurs with equipment, enterprise development support and incubation capacity.

Tomlinson‑Smith applied for R20,000 and received R8,700, which helped her buy equipment, including a deep freezer, mini oven and deep fryer for market trading.

For Tomlinson‑Smith the journey into entrepreneurship began with a desire for more meaning and purpose.

Following health and family challenges, she made the bold decision to turn her love for baking and event styling into a full-time business. In August 2025, she chose to invest in her talent, determination and dream.

Tommy’s Delights and Decor was launched, offering catering and bespoke event styling, including sweet and savoury platters and full décor set-ups for events.

Tomlinson‑Smith said the incubator programme gave her more than practical business skills. It also gave her confidence, mentorship and the support she needed to take her business seriously. “It gave me skills and knowledge I never would have had otherwise,” she said.

The Genesis Incubator Hub, launched in 2023 at Capricorn Business Park near Vrygrond, focuses on community members who are not in education, employment or training. It helps them build home-based micro-enterprises through structured training and mentorship.

Now focused on growing Tommy’s Delights and Decor, Tomlinson‑Smith hopes to create jobs and share her skills with other young people in her community. She wants her business to not only support her family but also inspire others to believe in their talents and turn them into business opportunities.

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