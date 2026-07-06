EXPLAINER | The role the EMPD’s Mackenzie allegedly played in R14m precious stones theft

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On Friday, a joint operation by police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) resulted in the arrest of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer Adrian Mackenzie.

Two days later, a civilian — Etienne van der Walt — handed himself over to the police.

Mackenzie, who has since been suspended from the EMPD, and Van der Walt are among the three people who allegedly stole precious stones worth more than R14m from their owner in Killarney in 2023.

This is what you need to know about events that led to their arrests:

A witness only known as Witness K testified before the Madlanga commission recently about how the stones were stolen and the role played by each individual in the matter.

Witness K said on February 11 2023, her then boyfriend Julius Mkhwanazi introduced her to Mackenzie, officer Kesha Stols and Van der Walt, who was in civilian clothes.

“After our meeting, we went our separate ways. Officer Stols, Mackenzie and Van der Walt (who had allegedly impersonated the police) went to Killarney to get the stones. About an hour-and-a-half later ... Stols phoned me and gave the phone to the owner (of the stones). I then asked the owner if he had the necessary permit to be in possession of the stones,” she said.

Witness K told the commission she knew the owner didn’t have the necessary permits and that the owner had admitted he didn’t.

“Officer Stols, Mackenzie and Van der Walt then took the stones and left the apartment.”

She said they then sold the stones for R110,000 and they each got R22,000 from the sale.

On Monday Van der Walt and Mackenzie appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, where they were charged with theft and corruption.

The matter was postponed to July 16 for a formal bail application hearing.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said when the investigation began there were six suspects — three from the EMPD, one from Joburg metro police, one from the Gauteng traffic police, and a businessman who allegedly presented himself as a police officer during the raid.

“Mackenzie and Van der Walt are part of the five suspects (one of the six suspects had died) who are facing a charge of corruption because of their conduct in the alleged raid and theft of precious stones.

“EMPD officers conducted an investigation outside their jurisdiction while a JMPD officer, who was based in VIP protection, does not conduct any investigations in terms of her work responsibilities and the businessman impersonated a police officer during the raid.

“Over the weekend, Ipid had to effect three arrests, however only two suspects were apprehended. Our team, consisting of Ipid and TRT, is still in pursuit of the third suspect who is still on the run,” said Shuping.

She said the arrests of the other two suspects were imminent.

Their case was postponed to July 16 for bail applications.

Sowetan