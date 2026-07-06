Five things to know about SARS’ new tech for safer tax return filing

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SARS has enhanced its technology to protect the taxpayer.

Story audio is generated using AI

At least 1.9-million people were automatically assessed by the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS), with about R8bn in refunds paid out within 72 hours on the first day of the current tax season.

The season started with the launch of digital enhancements to the taxpayer experience, making tax compliance simpler, faster and more secure for millions of taxpayers.

The revenue service has also expanded its auto-assessment programme and will include an additional 200,000 provisional taxpayers from the initial six million.

Here is what you need to know about the new technology

The enhanced technology will produce more accurate auto assessments, driven by expanded third-party data sources

Expanded digital self-service capabilities through eFiling, SARS MobiApp and the SARS Online Query System

Enhanced profile security through biometric authentication, two-factor authentication and device-level security controls

Expanded support through the Lwazi AI virtual assistant

The ability to upload supporting documents through WhatsApp and the delivery of Notices of Assessment and Statements of Account through WhatsApp and other digital channels.

Sowetan