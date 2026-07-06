Jaw-dropping moments that kept Madlanga commission light and entertaining

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Suspended EMPD acting Deputy Chief Commissioner Gen Julius Mkwanazi testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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The Madlanga commission has not proceeded without scandalous and jaw-dropping moments that have at times given the commissioners something to chuckle about.