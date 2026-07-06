Prasa got nearly R6bn to fix rail — now it wants to retrench 600 workers

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A train at the Fish Hoek station on Cape Town’s Southern Line. The trip from Cspe Town to Fish Hoek costs R12.

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The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in a document sent to employees it is embarking on a retrenchment process as it faces severe financial and operational constraints in its long-distance passenger rail operations.

It said certain rail corridors have remained inactive for extended periods, leaving employees unable to perform productive work while continuing to receive full remuneration. “After exhausting all reasonable alternatives, retrenchment was adopted as a last resort,” Prasa stated.

Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day understands Shosholoza Meyl has not been operating at full capacity as a result.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his budget speech in February that the R5.8bn allocated to Prasa was part of the government’s efforts to modernise the rail operator’s fleet and improve commuter rail services.

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