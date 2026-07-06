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Spur launches probe after workers allege labour abuses at Cape Town franchise

Cape Town Spur workers allege exploitation, poverty wages and labour law violations

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

Allen Ambor's 'A Taste for Life: How the Spur Legend was Born'
The allegations have been made by current and former employees of Malibu Spur at Bayside Mall in Table View, Cape Town. (File photo)

Workers at a high-profile Spur franchise in Cape Town have accused their employer of exploitative labour practices, alleging they are paid as little as R2,000 a month despite working shifts of up to 14 hours a day.

They claim they are denied basic workplace rights, including payslips and written contracts, and say some employees have been dismissed after questioning their conditions of employment.

The allegations, made by current and former employees of Malibu Spur at Bayside Mall in Table View, come amid renewed public pressure on restaurants and retailers to employ South Africans following concerns over the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

The workers, who spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, say they inherited exploitative working conditions that have gone unchecked for years. One employee alleged she was dismissed after requesting a copy of her employment contract and payslip.

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