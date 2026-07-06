The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July 6 media briefing ― a year on

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Today is exactly a year since KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dropped the bombshell about criminality infiltrating the police service and judicial system.

His claims led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which has exposed further scandals that led to suspensions, resignations and possible death.

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Jaw-dropping moments that kept Madlanga commission light and entertaining

Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief commissioner Gen Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has not proceeded without scandalous and jaw-dropping moments that have at times given the commissioners something to chuckle about.

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National dialogue nominees accuse Ramaphosa of sidelining them

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: (Freddy mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s flagship national dialogue faces a legitimacy crisis amid allegations that properly nominated steering committee representatives were sidelined while the presidency failed to issue formal appointment letters to participants already involved in the process.

The allegations are contained in an urgent application before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, and the court action threatens to cast an early shadow over Ramaphosa’s much-publicised nation-building initiative intended to bring together civil society, labour, business and community organisations to tackle SA’s social and economic crises.

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