LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Aarto introduces elective options ahead of the proclamation of licence demerits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The driver points demerit system, which was meant to be launched in 2021 but its implementation delayed until July 1 2026 due to legal challenges and technical issues, is not yet in effect.

According to Monde Mkalipi, Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA) spokesperson, the authority has introduced elective options which decriminalise traffic offences and reduce the burden on the already strained justice system by taking traffic-related matters to court.

This is what you need to know about how this will work:

According to Mkalipi, the country is not yet at the point of introducing a demerit system “but we are covering the adjudication aspect of Aarto (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) elective options and adjudication of Aarto”.

He said this refers mainly to when one has committed an infringement on the roads or violated a traffic law.

“In the first 32 days after you have violated traffic laws, you are expected to go and pay that fine and will get a non-negotiable 50% discount.

“You can also dispute it and submit a representation and accompanying evidence for your claim that you are not guilty as fined. If your fine is above R750, you can request to pay in instalments.”

Mkalipi said if one fails to take advantage of the options within the 32-day period, the issuing authority, such as traffic police, would escalate the infringement to the RTIA.

“They then send a courtesy letter or reminder on the traffic law violation, where you can either pay the fine in full because the discount would have fallen away or dispute it.”

In the past, traffic fines were issued in line with the Criminal Procedure Act before Aarto was introduced.

“In a way, the adjudication of Aarto processes means decriminalisation of traffic violations. We already know our courts are handling much bigger things now, and such minor matters would not go to court now but would be handled in the Aarto process to reduce the burden on courts while bringing offenders to book as quickly as possible.”

Mkalipi said once minister of transport Barbara Creecy proclaims the points demerit system, one could have their driver’s licence suspended for three months or longer if 15 demerit points are accumulated.

There are at least 2,064 Aaarto regulations that are in force in 62 municipalities, including Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane, with the exception of the Western Cape. Here are some traffic infringements and equivalent points that could get your licence suspended.

Sample of the Aarto regulations in force in Johannesburg and Tshwane (supp)

Mkalipi added that one cannot be demerited without admission of wrongdoing, except when one “ignores any communication on this or doesn’t challenge or make representations”.

“This means one can be blocked from renewing their licence, permit, disc.”

Meanwhile, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) remains opposed to the implementation of Aarto regulations, raising concern that there is no proper funding model to cover this function for already challenged municipalities.

“The current Aarto regulations, published in October 2025, impose financial burdens on municipalities without providing a sustainable financial model that will ensure effective implementation.

“This threatens municipal financial sustainability and risks diverting limited resources away from service delivery to cover the costs of implementing Aarto,” said Sebang Motlhabi, Salga chairperson of the public transport and roads working group.