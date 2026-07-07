The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Top cop Khan’s hand in Treasury R50m tender after link to R280m contract

SAPS counter intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan. Picture: (Antonio Muchave)

Police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan did not only receive “kickbacks” in a R280m National Treasury contract but also had a hand in a tender worth more than R50m for automotive spare parts.

Evidence from Khan’s WhatsApp chats with entrepreneur Ismail Vally ventilated at the Madlanga commission on Monday showed the duo influenced the lucrative three-year tender to supply car spare parts to the South African Police Service.

The awarding of the tender was facilitated by the National Treasury and documents show the contract awarded to Vally’s company, Kaizen Motor Spares Distributors, was for more than R50m.

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EXPLAINER | The role the EMPD’s Mackenzie allegedly played in R14m precious stones theft

Suspended EMPD acting deputy chief commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been implicated in the theft of precious stones. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

On Friday a joint operation by police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) resulted in the arrest of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer Adrian Mackenzie.

Two days later, a civilian, Etienne van der Walt, handed himself over to the police.

Mackenzie, who has since been suspended from the EMPD, and Van der Walt are among the three people who allegedly stole precious stones worth more than R14m from their owner in Killarney in 2023.

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How failure led to a blossoming veggie peeling business

Thumbchef founder Malebo Moloto with members of his team. What started as a small door-to-door vegetable business in Kibler Park has grown into a business supplying eight supermarkets and creating employment opportunities. Picture: (Supplied)

When the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out Malebo Moloto’s online appliance business, leaving him with losses of about R150,000, he believed he had reached rock bottom.

“I was really struggling. I even thought about getting a job because things were rough,” the 34-year-old entrepreneur from Meadowlands, Soweto, recalled.

Today Moloto is the founder of Thumbchef, a business that supplies fresh-cut vegetables, salads and fruit packs to eight supermarkets while employing 10 people.

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