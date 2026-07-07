Witness M to testify before Madlanga about ‘heads of state and drug syndicates’

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Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga commission of inquiry being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

A witness subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry has brought forward an application to testify in camera about heads of state, drug syndicates and politically connected individuals.

According to the application, the witness, who is a businessman, is expected to testify between July 6 and 10 about one of the drug busts the commission is investigating.

JUST IN: Another witness subpoenaed to appear before the #MadlangaCommission of Inquiry has filed an application to testify in camera.



If granted, the individual will be identified only as Witness M.



The witness is expected to testify about one of the #drugbusts they were… — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) July 6, 2026

The application is supported by the commission’s evidence leaders.

Should the commission grant the request, the applicant will be identified as witness M.

The witness raised safety concerns, among other things, for wanting to testify in camera.

“The information contained in my witness statement dated [retracted] is of a highly sensitive nature as it involves: heads of state; drug syndicates and crime families; terrorist organisations; politically linked individuals; and law enforcement officers,” the application reads.

“I firmly believe that if my evidence emanating from my further supplementary statements is made public, I will be placed at serious personal risk. I also believe that this could increase the chance of harm being done to me and/or my family, including the possibility that we could be killed.”

The applicant said another part of his evidence includes his interest and his involvement in a particular shipment, the owner of the shipment and his relationship with the owner of the shipment.

He further states that after his first engagement with the commission, he noticed there were two vehicles surveilling his house.

“I was very concerned because these people, who I do not know, had managed to find my residence. I then sent the number plates to the commission’s head of security, Mr October.”

He said that as a result he had had to arrange for his wife to be removed from their residence.

“The two cars gained entry to a secure estate. I still do not know how they were able to access the estate.

“I have also received phone calls from persons whose identities were not immediately apparent to me. Given the surrounding circumstances and the sensitive nature of the matters addressed in this affidavit, those calls contributed to my concern that attempts were being made to monitor, intimidate, or locate me,” he said in the application.

He said while he intends to help the commission in its work, he does not want to risk his life.

“I respectfully submit that the interest of justice supports the granting of this application. Allowing me to testify in camera will protect me and my family, will not prejudice the commission or any other party, and will help me give my evidence in a manner that is conducive to my well-being, honestly and without fear.

“This request is not an attempt to avoid testifying, as I remain willing to assist the commission fully.”

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