A chance to win a Rhodes Scholarship to study in Oxford

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Applications for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University close on August 3 2026. File photo.

Ten scholarship opportunities are up for grabs offering a chance to study at the prestigious University of Oxford.

With the deadline for the Rhodes Scholarship closing on August 3, prospective applicants from the Sadc region are being urged to apply.

This fellowship awards 10 fully funded scholarships annually to exceptional graduates from the Southern African constituency to pursue Masters or Doctoral degrees at the University of Oxford.

This is a scholarship for applicants from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia or eSwatini.

Rhodes Scholarship for Southern Africa regional manager Beverly Johnson said many applicants underestimate the importance of planning ahead, particularly because confidential reference letters are due two weeks later, on August 17.

“One of the biggest mistakes is that candidates wait until the eleventh hour to ask a lecturer or academic to submit a confidential letter of reference on their behalf,” Johnson said. “This puts the busy referee under pressure, and often the letters submitted do not add value to the application or provide the necessary detail.”

Selectors look for authenticity and honesty. They want to hear the candidate’s voice in the personal statement. The selectors want to catch a glimpse of who you really are and what drives you — Beverly Johnson, Rhodes Scholarship for Southern Africa regional manager

Johnson said applicants should begin approaching referees immediately rather than waiting until they have completed their applications. She added that students should choose referees who genuinely know their work instead of seeking high-profile names.

“Seek people who know you well rather than high-profile referees who do not know you,” she said.

Applicants must submit three academic references from lecturers who have taught and assessed them at tertiary level, as well as one character reference. Johnson said school principals and high school teachers cannot serve as academic referees, although they may qualify as character referees.

Beyond references, Johnson encouraged applicants to spend time carefully crafting their personal statements.

“The personal statement is about the individual, who needs to self-reflect, dig deep, and think about who they are, what shaped them, and what they hope to achieve in the future for themselves and the broader community.

“Selectors look for authenticity and honesty. They want to hear the candidate’s voice in the personal statement. The selectors want to catch a glimpse of who you really are and what drives you,” she said.

Johnson also warned applicants against relying on artificial intelligence to write their essays.

“Avoid using AI or ChatGPT to draft your personal statement. Use AI as a tool to check grammar, spelling or assist with summarising.”

The key is for candidates to show a track record of leadership, service and involvement in the broader community — Beverly Johnson

Another commonly overlooked requirement is uploading a birth certificate.

“Applicants often forget to upload a copy of their birth certificate, which is a required document. An ID document is not a birth certificate.”

While the scholarship seeks exceptional young leaders, Johnson said leadership is not confined to formal titles.

“Leadership is defined broadly, and it is recognised that there are many ways to lead. The key is for candidates to show a track record of leadership, service and involvement in the broader community. The Rhodes Scholarship is not prescriptive about postgraduate fields of study.

“This scholarship is merit-based and looks for talent across academic disciplines.”

Sowetan