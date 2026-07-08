EXPLAINER | Avoid using imbawula indoors and stay safe this winter

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Alinah Mabasa(54) moves her burning brazier to a spot in central Johannesburg where she is doing brisk business as a result of demand for maize prompted by cold weather. Pic: Len Kumalo. 08/06/2004.

As temperatures continue to drop across SA, many households turn to imbawulas (braziers) to keep warm or prepare meals. For many families, it is a more affordable option than electric heaters, particularly as electricity costs continue to rise.

However, the country’s emergency services are warning that using an imbawula indoors or in poorly ventilated spaces can pose serious health and fire risks.

The warning comes after five young people died from suspected carbon monoxide inhalation in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, on Saturday. It is believed they had fallen asleep in a room where a coal braai stand had been left burning after a thanksgiving and house-warming ceremony.

According to the Garden Route district municipality, imbawula are dangerous indoors, and here is why:

When wood or charcoal burns, it releases several gases, including carbon monoxide. The gas is colourless and odourless, making it impossible to detect without specialised equipment.

The families have identified the victims as Neo Kgomontsho (17), brothers Neo Matjane (21) and Buang Matjane (17), their cousin Tshwarelo Matjane (19), and Bokang Makgatho. (supp)

“If it builds up in an enclosed space, it can reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the body’s organs and, in severe cases, lead to unconsciousness or death.

“Burning wood also releases fine dust particles and other pollutants that can affect the lungs and airways.”

On July 6, 2024, four South African National Defence Force members died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Orkney, North West, after making a fire in their guard room to ward off the biting cold.

According to emergency services, exposure to smoke and carbon monoxide can cause:

Headaches

Dizziness

Nausea

Coughing

Lung infections

Worsening of asthma and bronchitis

Aggravation of chronic respiratory diseases

In severe cases, carbon monoxide poisoning and death

Emergency services have warned that children, older people and those with weakened immune systems or existing respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable

City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe urged residents never to sleep with an imbawula burning.

“Residents must use imbawula in a well-ventilated place to avoid inhaling toxins. Most people use imbawula to cook and keep warm, but it’s not safe to use indoors where there is no ventilation,” she said.

Alinah Mabasa(54) moves her burning brazier to a spot in central Johannesburg where she is doing brisk business as a result of demand for maize prompted by cold weather. Pic: Len Kumalo. 08/06/2004. (Len Kumalo)

Emergency services recommend the following precautions:

Only use an imbawula outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Never use it in a closed room, shack or other confined space.

Keep doors or windows open for ventilation.

Burn only dry, untreated wood or charcoal, which produces less smoke and fewer toxic emissions.

Avoid burning treated wood, plastics, rubber or old motor oil, which release additional harmful chemicals.

Start fires using dry paper, twigs or sawdust instead of flammable liquids.

Place the imbawula on a stable, non-flammable surface away from curtains, bedding and other combustible materials.

Extinguish the fire completely before going to bed or leaving it unattended.

Radebe said taking these precautions can reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and accidental fires while allowing households to use an imbawula more safely during winter.

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