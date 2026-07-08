Five key findings by the health ombud into the deaths of KZN healthcare workers

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On Wednesday, the health ombud released the findings of an investigation ordered by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi after a series of deaths of healthcare workers in KwaZulu-Natal sparked widespread public concern and speculation.

The investigation, led by health ombud Professor Taole Mokoena, found no direct causal link between the six deaths and workplace bullying, victimisation or adverse working conditions.

However, it uncovered serious systemic failures affecting healthcare workers across several public hospitals.

“It’s confusing us that a series of deaths can happen in one province, one after the other.” — Health ombud Professor Taole Mokoena

“It’s confusing us that a series of deaths can happen in one province, one after the other,” Motsoaledi said. “I have been in the healthcare system for a long time, and I don’t remember coming across something like that. It was a new thing to us.”

Here are five key findings from the ombud’s probe into the deaths of KwaZulu-Natal healthcare workers

Every hospital investigated reported severe shortages of doctors, nurses and support staff, largely because vacant posts remain frozen due to budget constraints. This has left healthcare workers overworked and exhausted.

Interns reported routinely working longer than normal shifts, including 24-hour calls and extra hours because there were too few staff. Many said they skipped lunch breaks and experienced severe stress.

The investigation found a culture among junior doctors where many feared taking sick leave because they believed it would negatively affect their training or increase colleagues’ workload.

In Dr Alulutho Mazwi’s case, the hospital knew he had uncontrolled diabetes but never referred him to the employee assistance programme. In Dr Tumelo Kgaladi’s case, his history of depression was never identified because the required medical assessments were not completed.

Recommendations include filling vacant posts, strengthening employee wellness and mental health support, improving security, ensuring hospitals have functioning equipment, and strengthening oversight to improve working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Sowetan