Five youths die from suspected carbon monoxide inhalation

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The families have identified the victims as Neo Kgomontsho, Neo Matjane, Buang Matjane, Tshwarelo Matjane and Bokang Makgatho.

Story audio is generated using AI

A thanksgiving and housewarming celebration on Saturday in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, turned tragic when five boys died after allegedly sleeping in a room with a coal braai stand to keep warm.

Gauteng police confirmed that a case of inquest has been opened.

The families have identified the victims as Neo Kgomontsho, 17, brothers Neo Matjane, 21, and Lefa Matjane, 17, their cousin Tshwarelo Matjane, 19, and Bokang Makgatho.

Tshepiso Moumakwe, the aunt of the Matjane boys said they had been attending a thanksgiving and housewarming party on Saturday at one of their relatives’ houses in Ga-Rankuwa.

She said they suspected that the boys had taken a braai stand with burning coal into the room they were sleeping in to keep warm.

“When they ran out of wood, they probably used the last remaining coals and slept with the braai stand inside. When we woke up in the morning to try and clean up, one of the mothers discovered that the boys were not waking up and they were rushed to the hospital. They were confirmed dead at the hospital,” she said.

Kgomontsho’s brother, Kennedy Motshegoa, said they received the news on Sunday morning at about 9am when a security guard from a nearby clinic came to the house to inform them that the young men had been brought in.

“When we went to the clinic, they had already passed away. They died asleep,” he said.

Motshegoa said he had last seen his brother on Saturday before he left for the party.

“When he left, my sister and I told him to take a jersey. He took it and said he was coming back, unfortunately he didn’t come back,” he said.

Motshegoa said when they got word of them being in the clinic, he did not think he would find his brother dead.

Kgomontsho’s father Lesego Kgomontsho said he was shattered.

“Losing a child is a trauma that you cannot get over. On the date he died, exactly 10 months ago, I lost my wife. I am shattered,” he said.

He described his son as loving, soft and a person who was loved by all.

“I will miss the love he had. He was caring and willing to share,” he said.

He remembers how his son was looking forward to studying at Tshwane University of Technology.

Kgomontsho’s sister, Ororiseng Kgomontsho, said she was still recovering from her mother’s death.

“We don’t even have 10 months after we buried our mother. Same day last year on September 5 my mom died. Now it’s him this month. I never thought I would experience this anytime soon, we were still in the healing process,” said.

Describing her brother, she said: “He was nonchalant and bubbly.”

She said he was also loving and sometimes annoying like any brother could be.

“He was intelligent and always stood for what he believed in,” she said.

Recalling their last moment during the party, Moumakwe said they were happy, taking pictures as if creating last memories.

“It’s painful, imagine three children from the same house,” she said.

She said her two sisters, the mothers of the Matjane boys, were struggling to accept their deaths.

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