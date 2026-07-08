No direct link between deaths of six healthcare professionals and their work conditions

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Health Ombud Prof Taole Mokoena released findings regarding the deaths of six healthcare workers.

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The Health Ombud has found no direct link between the deaths of six KwaZulu-Natal public healthcare workers and allegations of workplace bullying and poor working conditions.

However, the investigation identified systemic failures and missed opportunities to provide support that may have prevented the deaths of two doctors.

The findings were released on Tuesday after an investigation ordered by health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi following deaths involving healthcare workers sparked widespread public concern and speculation.

“They all confused us, that a series of deaths can happen in one province, one after the other. I have been in the healthcare system for a long time. I don’t remember coming across something like that. It was a new thing to us,” Motsoaledi said.

Health Ombud Prof Taole Mokoena said the investigation found no evidence that workplace bullying, victimisation or adverse working conditions directly caused the deaths.

However, it exposed widespread staff shortages, frozen vacant posts, excessive workloads, shortages of medical equipment and supplies, deteriorating infrastructure, inadequate employee wellness programmes, and security concerns across several hospitals.

“The investigation found no evidence pointing to a direct causal link between the deaths under investigation and workplace bullying, victimisation and adverse working conditions. However, this does not mean the health system is free of serious challenges,” Mokoena said.

The report found Dr Alulutho Mazwi, who suffered from uncontrolled Type II diabetes, was never referred to an employee assistance programme despite the hospital being aware of his chronic illness and obesity which placed him at high risk.

The ombud also found doctors and interns at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital were overworked because of staff shortages caused by frozen posts, while shortages of critical medical equipment, including ECG machines and a non-functional CT scanner, affected healthcare delivery.

Though social media claims that Mazwi died after being forced to work while ill were found to be false, the investigation concluded he had been receiving inconsistent treatment for his diabetes and available employee wellness systems had failed to provide appropriate support.

Mokoena said Mazwi died at his residence before being declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

In the case of Dr Tumelo Kgaladi, the investigation found he had a history of depression that was not disclosed when he began his registrar rotation at Addington Hospital.

“He also did not undergo the required entry medical assessment or medical surveillance, meaning his mental health history was never identified and he was not referred to the hospital’s employee assistance programme.

“While the Ombud could not establish a direct link between his death and workplace conditions, it said proper screening and wellness support may have identified his mental health needs earlier,” said Mokoena.

Dr Tumelo Kgaladi : The Ombud found no evidence that workplace conditions caused his death but identified weaknesses in employee wellness programmes and medical monitoring.

The Ombud found no evidence that workplace conditions caused his death but identified weaknesses in employee wellness programmes and medical monitoring. Mvelo Cele : The radiographer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on duty at Port Shepstone Hospital. The investigation found his death resulted from natural causes and was not linked to his work environment.

The radiographer suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on duty at Port Shepstone Hospital. The investigation found his death resulted from natural causes and was not linked to his work environment. Dr Siyabonga Zulu : Died in a motor vehicle accident while off duty after travelling from Durban with colleagues. The Ombud found no evidence connecting the accident to his workplace.

Died in a motor vehicle accident while off duty after travelling from Durban with colleagues. The Ombud found no evidence connecting the accident to his workplace. Dr Francis Idika : Claims that workplace bullying led to his death were not substantiated. A post-mortem confirmed he died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm, although the Ombud identified shortcomings in the management of workplace complaints and disciplinary processes.

Claims that workplace bullying led to his death were not substantiated. A post-mortem confirmed he died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm, although the Ombud identified shortcomings in the management of workplace complaints and disciplinary processes. Dr Alulutho Mazwi: While no direct connection was found between his death and workplace conditions, the investigation highlighted gaps in employee wellness support, staff shortages and limited resources.

Dr Ngidi: The community service doctor took his own life by ingesting rat poison while off duty. Though the Ombud found weaknesses in the handling of a fraud investigation involving him, it found no direct evidence that workplace conditions caused his death.

The report recommends improving employee wellness and mental health support, filling staff vacancies, providing adequate medical equipment, strengthening security at health facilities and creating a workplace culture where healthcare workers can seek help without fear.

Motsoaledi said the report dispelled speculation surrounding the deaths but reinforced the urgent need to address longstanding weaknesses in the public healthcare system.

He attributed many of the challenges to years of austerity measures that have left provinces struggling to fill vacant posts, maintain infrastructure and procure essential resources.

“The findings released today provide clarity on matters that have generated significant public concern. While there is no evidence establishing a direct causal link between these deaths and workplace bullying or adverse working conditions, the issues of human resources, infrastructure, financial management and procurement remain serious challenges that provinces must address,” he said.

Sowetan