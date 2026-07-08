The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

WATCH | Treasury demands action plans before releasing council funds
Four of the six Gauteng municipalities from which the Treasury has withheld grants owe more than R4bn to water boards, while the City of Johannesburg has a R3.7bn debt with Eskom.
On Thursday, the National Treasury announced that it has flagged 69 municipalities across the country for poor financial management. As a result, all the flagged councils will not get their July equitable share transfers until they get their houses in order.
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Malema rebuts orchestrating intelligence inspector Dintwe’s removal with top cop
EFF leader Julius Malema has denied allegations that he orchestrated the removal of former inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe in 2021 when Maj-Gen Feroz Khan faced the heat in a disciplinary hearing.
Khan is the crime intelligence operations support boss.
Malema filed an affidavit with the Madlanga commission responding to the allegations. It was placed on record on Tuesday.
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‘Protester’ shot four times in the back by cops wins R650,000 payout
An Mpumalanga traditional healer who was shot four times in the back with rubber bullets, handcuffed to a hospital bed and detained for four days after a community protest, has been awarded R650,000 in damages in her civil claim because the judge ruled that the police acted unlawfully.
Acting judge TS Ngwenya of the Mbombela High Court said the police minister must compensate Angel Gininza R200,000 for her unlawful arrest and detention and R450,000 for the unlawful assault on her following the February 2020 incident in Barberton.
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