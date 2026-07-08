WATCH LIVE | Health ombud briefs media on KZN healthcare worker deaths

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena will brief the media today on the findings of a joint investigation into a series of deaths involving healthcare professionals at public health establishments in KwaZulu-Natal.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena will brief the media today on the findings of a joint investigation into a series of deaths involving healthcare professionals at public health establishments in KwaZulu-Natal.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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