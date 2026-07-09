Five things to know about the case involving four Ekurhuleni managers

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the city head of legal advocate Kemi Behari have been granted R50,000 bail each.
Mkhwanazi, Behari, suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and former city manager Imogen Mashazi were arrested overnight during a takedown operation led by the Madlanga commission recommendations task team and charged with corruption.
The charges stem from the manner in which the senior officials allegedly handled allegations that Mkhwanazi fraudulently facilitated the fitting of blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala .
During Thursday’s court proceedings, the state only opposed Mashazi and Gxasheka’s bail applications, as it said it needed more time to verify their properties and addresses.
Here are five things you need to know about the case:
- Behari told the court that his continued incarceration would impact his defence on ongoing investigations before Scopa, the Madlanga commission and the city’s internal investigations. According to the charge, he earns more than R200,000 per month.
- Mashazi told the court she is not a flight risk and, among other problems, suffers from diabetes and hypertension.
- The state alleges that the disciplinary process against Mkhwanazi was obstructed by Mashazi, who instructed Gxasheka and Behari to halt it and withdraw all internal investigations against Mkhwanazi. It further alleges that Mashazi awarded Behari and Gxasheka a R600,000 salary increase despite objections by the city council.
- The state asked for more time to confirm the addresses of Mashazi, as she allegedly has more than five properties, a claim she has disputed.
- The state alleges that Gxasheka and Behari were still on probation when they received their salary increments in 2023.
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