Five things to know about the case involving four Ekurhuleni managers

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Ekurhuleni’s former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal advocate Kemi Behari, suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the city head of legal advocate Kemi Behari have been granted R50,000 bail each.

Mkhwanazi, Behari, suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and former city manager Imogen Mashazi were arrested overnight during a takedown operation led by the Madlanga commission recommendations task team and charged with corruption.

The charges stem from the manner in which the senior officials allegedly handled allegations that Mkhwanazi fraudulently facilitated the fitting of blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala .

During Thursday’s court proceedings, the state only opposed Mashazi and Gxasheka’s bail applications, as it said it needed more time to verify their properties and addresses.

Here are five things you need to know about the case: