It’s business as usual in Soweto as spaza shops reopen after anti-migrant marches

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Some Dobsonville residents in Soweto say they are happy that the tuckshops that had temporarily closed during the anti-illegal migrant marches are now operating.

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Foreign spaza-shop owners in some parts of Soweto who had fled the area during the anti-illegal migrant marches have returned to the area, and it’s business as normal.

Fearing widespread looting during the height of the protests, the shop owners had packed away their inventory and locked down their spazas.

When Sowetan visited Dobsonville, some were busy unpacking the stock and putting it on the shelves.

Others were loading crates of cold drinks in the fridge while a technician nearby was busy fixing a broken fridge.

“You see, we only took the stuff and closed the shop because you know, people loot but from Monday I have been bringing back the stuff and opening the shop to sell things like cigarettes,” said Selamu Masebo, a 31-year-old Ethiopian national.

“You see, today we are open.”

A Dobsonville homeowner who asked to remain anonymous and who is leasing her yard to Masebo and his countryman, Fereju Lobango, to place their container, told Sowetan that the tenants have never caused her any trouble.

“My late husband was the one who negotiated the agreement and allowed them to use our yard,” she said. “This container was not here initially; they built it themselves and have run it ever since. They pay me R4,500 every month in rent, which helps our family survive through the month with basic, everyday things.”

According to the landlady, the family buys daily essentials like bread, milk and eggs directly from the yard rather than spending money travelling to commercial retail stores at nearby malls.

Additionally, the informal credit they get from the shop keeps households afloat.

“When I am short of money, they give me things on credit, and I can pay them back later,” she said.

Zakhele, a resident who was busy purchasing goods at Masebo’s shop when Sowetan visited the area, echoed sentiments of the landlady about getting credit from the tuckshop owners.

“It is true that they give us stuff on credit. Even if some might say they operate illegally, they do not give us any problems, so we are good,” said Zakhele, who declined to give his surname.

Asked about their status in SA, Lobango, 31 — who has been in the country for four years — produced an asylum-seeker temporary visa. Masebo, who has been in the country for 12 years, holds a refugee status. However, they were unable to produce a municipal business trading permit by the time of publication, claiming the document was left at their primary residence.

“We do have the paper for the business, they are just at home where we stay. We will bring them tomorrow for you to see,” said Masebo.

Sowetan