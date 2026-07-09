LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Why the Land Party chose Ntsiki Mazwai as its Joburg mayoral candidate

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From left to right: Gcobani Ndzongana, Land Party leader and Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwa

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The Land Party’s decision to nominate poet, musician and activist Nontsikelelo “Ntsiki” Mazwai as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg is more than a celebrity endorsement, the party said.

It is, rather, a calculated strategy to expand its support among younger voters ahead of the November local government elections, party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said.

Speaking to Sowetan after Mazwai’s announcement, Ndzongana said the party deliberately selected Mazweai because she could resonate with what he described as the “Ama2k generation” of young South Africans born around or after 2000.

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Political parties often nominate well-known figures in the hope that their public profile will translate into electoral support.

For the Land Party, Mazwai’s public recognition, outspoken views and social media following are viewed as assets that could help introduce the relatively small party to voters who may be unfamiliar with it.

Ndzongana said the party believes Mazwai is the best candidate to lead its Joburg campaign.

“We are serious. We believe that after the elections she will become the mayor,” he said.

“We want young people to become interested in politics and participate in elections.” — Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana

Ndzongana said political parties can no longer rely solely on loyal supporters to secure electoral victories.

“There are five types of voters: loyal voters, traditional voters, sympathy voters, undecided voters and young voters.

“We can have 10,000 signed-up members, but that does not guarantee votes. At the time of voting, you may find that some people are travelling on business or travelling for leisure, which can affect their voting capabilities. What we need is to be on the ground,” he said.

“Our slogan is ‘Mayor Yama2k’. We want young people to become interested in politics and participate in elections.”

While the Land Party is widely associated with land redistribution, Ndzongana said it has evolved since its formation in 2019.

The party emerged after the 2018 land protests in Hermanus in the Western Cape and first contested the 2019 national and provincial elections before participating in the 2021 local government elections, where it focused largely on municipalities in the Western Cape.

Ndzongana said the party has councillors in parts of the province and plans to broaden its footprint during this year’s municipal elections.

Besides Johannesburg, the party intends to contest municipalities including Cape Town, Buffalo City, Knysna, Overstrand, Theewaterskloof and Overberg.

Ndzongana said additional candidates will be announced closer to the election. The party is holding a conference next month where other names for mayoralties will be discussed.

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