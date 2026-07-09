North West woman arrested for ‘killing husband’s mistress’

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A North West woman has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her husband’s 36-year-old mistress after she found her naked in their home. Stock photo.

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A North West woman has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her husband’s 36-year-old mistress after she found her naked in their home.

The woman rushed to the house after her children told her their father had brought another woman home.

North West police spokesperson Sgt Sipho Taliwe said the wife, 40, was arrested and was expected to appear at the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder after the husband was wounded in the alleged attack.

According to Taliwe, the incident happened at Ikopeleng village near the Ramatlabama border in the early hours on Monday.

He said preliminary investigations indicate the husband allegedly arrived home with another woman while his two children were present.

“The children reportedly contacted their mother, who was staying nearby.

“It is alleged that on arriving home, the suspect found her husband with the other woman in their bedroom. She allegedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed both of them. The deceased reportedly managed to flee the house but collapsed in the yard, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Taliwe said police arrived at the scene after 3am and found the body of a naked woman with stab wounds.

“A man, 43, was also found with stab wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.”

Sowetan