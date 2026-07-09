Pained families of mass shooting victims call for no bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Molebili Mosia, Ramonne Tsibela and Zipho Metsing appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday for their alleged link to the Cleveland mass shooting.

Story audio is generated using AI

Families of the 13 victims killed in the Jumpers informal settlement mass shooting in Cleveland were at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, where three suspects are in the dock.

Lesotho nationals Molebili Mosia, Ramonne Tsibela and Zipho Metsing are alleged to be among the more than 10 gunmen who opened fire on residents at the informal settlement last month. It is suspected the shooting is related to a dispute among illegal miners.

The trio was due to bring applications for bail, but the trial was postponed to July 17 after the defence attorney told the court he encountered challenges while trying to consult one of the accused.

“We visited the correctional facility twice. However, when his name was called, he didn’t surface,” the legal representative explained. “They placed them in different cells, and we were only able to consult with accused No 2 and 3.”

Earlier, Cleveland community members staged a picket outside the court to oppose the trio’s bail application.

Patience Garande, who joined the picket, lost her brother in the shooting. He was the family’s primary breadwinner and left behind five children.

“I’m in so much pain,” Garande said. “They must not give them bail.”

Athi Mkhosana witnessed her sister’s death. “It was a horrific thing to experience,” she shared. “We were together ... I thought she would get up, but she couldn’t.

“I haven’t healed, even today I’m traumatised by what happened, and I can’t even sleep any more. My sister was a good person. She didn’t have a problem with anyone.”

Mkhosana expressed deep frustration at the pace of the legal proceedings, as she wants all the shooters to be urgently found, convicted and sentenced.

Beyond their grief, the protesters highlighted ongoing safety concerns. They fear that accomplices of the shooters may return.

Sowetan