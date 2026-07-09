The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

SA’s hospitals are ready for Ebola cases if detected here

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi gives details about the steps taken to prepare for Ebola cases. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The health department is preparing for Ebola cases to present in South Africa, which top infectious disease expert Prof Salim Abdool Karim says is “only a matter of time” if the disease is not contained.

The outbreak of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and less so in Uganda, has infected about 1,600 people and has claimed more than 500 lives.

The health department is concerned about the implications of the disease for South African citizens who may be working, studying, living in or returning from affected areas.

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Why bargaining council cannot intervene in alleged abuses at Malibu Spur

Spur employees have complained about alleged labour-related abuses involving a restaurant in the Western Cape. Picture: (File photo)

The Bargaining Council for the Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades says it cannot intervene in labour-related complaints involving a Spur in the Western Cape, the employees of which claim they have experienced exploitation, low wages and labour law violations.

According to the council, it has no jurisdiction over Malibu Spur at Bayside in Table View and others in the province, despite continuing to receive requests for assistance from employees.

Speaking to Sowetan, the council’s general secretary Brian Magqaza said it had not received formal complaints relating to Malibu Spur because the employer falls outside its jurisdiction.

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Imogen Mashazi asked to present herself, other Ekurhuleni bosses face arrest

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

A second former senior official linked to the embattled Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has been asked to present herself to police.

Sunday Times, sister newspaper of Business Day, has learnt former city manager Imogen Mashazi was asked to present herself on Wednesday by officers investigating corruption and other malfeasance in Ekurhuleni.

The imminent arrest is apparently one of four warrants secured by the Madlanga commission task team and follows the arrest on Wednesday afternoon of suspended head of legal Kemi Behari.

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