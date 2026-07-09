UCT study finds banned toxic chemicals in some children’s products sold in South Africa

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UCT researcher calls for stronger enforcement of existing laws, compulsory testing of products before they are sold and greater transparency about the chemicals used to make children’s products. File image

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Some children’s toys and everyday products sold in South Africa may contain traces of toxic chemicals that were banned globally years ago, raising concerns about the safety of products used by young children.

That is according to a new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT), which found signs of hazardous chemicals in products including Rubik’s Cubes, toy mobile phones, puzzle mats, sunglasses, toy vehicles and child car seats.

The study, published in the Heliyon journal, was conducted by Rebecca Mlelwa as part of her PhD research and her supervisor Professor Andrea Rother from UCT’s Environmental Health Division.

The study examined 138 new and second-hand children’s products sold in South Africa to investigate whether they contained traces of banned flame-retardant chemicals.

The researchers focused on brominated flame retardants, chemicals that were once widely used to make electronic products less flammable but were later banned under the Stockholm Convention because they have been linked to endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity and cancer.

Using a handheld X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, the team screened products for bromine and antimony, two indicators linked to these hazardous chemicals. Bromine was detected in 38% of the products tested, while antimony was found in 90% of those products.

The highest levels were found in Rubik’s Cubes, a toy mobile phone and a puzzle mat.

Other products showing signs of contamination included sunglasses, child car seats, toy motorcycles, toy baskets and trolleys, toy stethoscopes and toy pistols.

According to the researchers, the findings point to contaminated recycled plastics making their way into children’s products.

“This study provides preliminary evidence that legacy pollutants are potentially re-entering children’s products through recycled plastics in South Africa. The combination of bromine and antimony, together with concentrations that are too low to serve a flame-retardant function, strongly suggests contamination through the recycling process rather than intentional use in these products,” said the researchers.

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