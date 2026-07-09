WATCH | Mashazi and Gxasheka spend night behind bars as co-accused get bail

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended Ekurhuleni head of legal advocate Kemi Behari have been granted R50,000 bail each.
Former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi and head of human resources Linda Gxasheka’s bail applications will be heard on Friday.
IN THE DOCK | Imogen Mashazi and Linda Gxasheka will apply for bail on Friday. Their co-accused Julius Mkhwanazi and Kemi Behari were on Thursday released on R50,000 bail each. https://t.co/e0c669UTVQ— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 9, 2026
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/0EkOko53xM
The four were arrested overnight and charged with corruption and appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court.
The state only opposed the hearing of bail applications for Mashazi and Gxasheka, as it said it needed more time to verify their addresses.
The charges stem from the manner in which the senior officials allegedly handled allegations that Mkhwanazi fraudulently facilitated the fitting of blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
IN THE DOCK | Suspended Ekurhuleni officials - Julius Mkhwanazi and Adv Kemi Behari have been granted bail.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 9, 2026
The court is yet to indicate amount and conditions.
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/yYvXj1Y0Hz
This is a developing story.
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