WATCH | Mashazi, Behari, Gxasheka and Mkhwanazi in the dock over blue lights scandal

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Ekurhuleni’s suspended head of human resources, Linda Gxasheka, head of legal services, advocate Kemi Behari, suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, and former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on corruption charges.
The charges stem from the manner in which the senior officials allegedly handled allegations that Mkhwanazi fraudulently facilitated the fitting of blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Watch: Ekurhuleni’s former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal Adv Kemi Behari, suspended head of human resource Linda Gxasheka and suspended EMPD Julius Mkhwanazi in the dock for fraud and corruption at the time Germiston magistrates court.— The Journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) July 9, 2026
State is… pic.twitter.com/GXD1StVNYN
The matter has been adjourned for lunch.
This is a developing story.
Sowetan
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