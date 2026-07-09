WATCH | Second wave of anti-illegal immigration protests hits KZN

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Supporters of March and March gather in Mthwalume as the group continues calling for action against illegal immigration in SA. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is leading the second leg of anti-illegal-immigration marches in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Ngobese-Zuma said the organisation would intensify its campaign to rid the country of illegal foreigners.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says the group would not be on the streets again today if government had listened and acted on concerns around illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/fCpj5vTpNz — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 9, 2026

Last Thursday, parts of the country came to a halt when the group staged its “shutdown” after giving illegal foreigners a June 30 deadline to leave the country.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma at uMthwalume during the anti-illegal-immigration marches. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu (Sandile Ndlovu)

WATCH | Large crowds march through Mtwalume on the KZN South Coast during a demonstration organised by March and March over concerns about illegal immigration. The march forms part of ongoing efforts by some citizens and community groups calling for action against illegal… pic.twitter.com/XkFoRkdkSo — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 9, 2026

March and March protesters say they will keep picketing until their demands on illegal immigration are met. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu (Sandile Ndlovu)

The government has been working with the leaders of some African countries to co-ordinate the safe repatriation of foreigners who opted to leave South Africa as the immigration debate reached a tipping point.

March and March protesters taking part in the second leg of marches against illegal immigrants. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu (Sandile Ndlovu)

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